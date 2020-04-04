Diane M. Zumbrum, 67, of Fostoria, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was born May 31, 1952 in Fostoria, Ohio to Benard “Pete” & Bernice (Brickner) Droll. She married Sheldon Zumbrum August 30, 2008.

Surviving are husband Sheldon L. Zumbrum of Fostoria, son Derrick (Amber) Riser of Fostoria, daughter Dawn (Ryan Brown) Riser of Findlay, grandchildren Ainslee, Landen, Miles & Preslee Riser, Zoe, Riley, William & Natalie Brown, nephew Devin (Emily) Lucius, great nephews Ethan, Nick & Evin Lucius

She is preceded in death by her parents & sister Deb Lucius.

Diane worked for many years at RCA/Harris corporation and later at GVS filtration, both in Findlay. She was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church and graduated from St. Wendelin High School.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio with Father Doug Taylor officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio. Burial will be at Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the Fostoria VFW. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net