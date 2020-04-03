Juanita Joyce Roush, 93, of Rutland, OH went to be with her Lord, Monday, March 30, 2020 at Overbrook Center, Middleport, OH.

Juanita was the daughter of the late Frank and Ida Shiley Carter, born June 26, 1926 at Adrian, MI. She had 10 brothers and sisters. She married Eugene Howard Roush, January 19, 1945. She worked at Tiffin Glass Factory at an early age, and a member of Veterans Memorial Ladies Auxiliary for many years.

Juanita is survived by daughter-in-law Gloria Roush, Fostoria. OH, daughters Nina (Jim) Geotz, Melmore, OH, Kathryn (Jonathan) Scott, Middleport, OH, sons Victor (Vickie) Roush, Pomeroy, OH and Daniel (Louise) Roush, Rutland, OH. 16 grandchildren and numerous great and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Eugene Roush, son Kenneth Eugene Roush and grandson Elijah Roush.

Private graveside side services where held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Miles Cemetery, Rutland, OH. Birchfield Funeral Home is helping the family at this time. Online Condolences @birchfieldfuneralhome.com.