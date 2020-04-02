Judy Catherine Brandeberry, 65, of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay, OH. She was born May 29, 1954 in Fostoria, Ohio, to Festus & Bertha (Lee) Flake.

She married Stanley R Brandeberry July 28, 1973 in Fostoria, Ohio. He passed away Jan. 2, 2019.

Surviving are sons Keith Brandeberry of Fostoria, Jamie (Kristi) Brandeberry of Bowling Green, Aaron Brandeberry of Hamilton, daughters Diana & Katie Brandeberry, both of Fostoria, brother Thomas (Janet) Adams of Sidney, sister Michele Miler of Marion, 14 grandchildren & many nieces and nephews.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents, husband & sister Sharon Colvin.

She was a homemaker, a former member of High St. United Methodist Church and a 1973 Graduate of Fostoria High School.

Judy enjoyed puzzles, making blankets, dancing and travel with JB Tours. She especially loved time spent with her grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia, Ohio, with Pastor Kelly Clemens officiating.

The family will also have a celebration of life for Judy at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Local arrangements were handled by the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio.

