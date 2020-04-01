Fernando “Fred” Garcia, 65, of Stony Ridge, Ohio, passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg on March 29, 2020. He was born on March 6, 1955 to Daniel Sr., and Rita (Belmares) Garcia in Tiffin, Ohio.

Fred was a 1973 graduate of Lakota High School and worked as a heavy equipment operator for Miller Brothers Construction until his retirement on June 1, 2013. Fred had a love for all things music, especially playing the guitar. He enjoyed golfing, playing poker and euchre at family gatherings, and cheering on his two favorite teams: the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. Fred loved his family, and the time that he shared with them is what he cherished most of all.

Surviving are his children; Joshua (Alecia) Garcia of Bowling Green, Ohio, Cassandra (John) Kilgore of Powell, Ohio, grandchildren; Isla, Kayden, Michael, siblings; Rose (Robert) Koester of Bowling Green, Ohio, Leo Garcia of Clyde, Ohio, Daniel (Melissa) Garcia, Jr., of Helena, Ohio, Delia (Joe) Marion of Curtice, Ohio, John Garcia of Bettsville, Ohio, 10 nieces and nephews and 7 great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Pauline Voelzke.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. It is strongly recommended, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551.

Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 319 W. Madison, Street, Gibsonburg, Ohio, 43431, has had the privilege of assisting the Garcia family through this difficult time.

