Barbara Jean Roelle, 86, of Fostoria, died Saturday Promedica Fostoria Community Hospital. She was born Aug. 5, 1933 in Findlay to Ray and Hattie (Fenstermaker) Wise.

Survivors include daughters Kathy (Dick) Faber of Fostoria, Peggy (Rick) Miller of Bowling Green and Terry (Ron) Williams of Tipp City; stepsons Charles Roelle Jr. and Michael Roelle, both of Fostoria, and Randy Roelle of Okemos, Mich. stepdaughters Katherine Cox and Sheryl Day both of Fostoria; sisters JoAnn Carr of Fostoria and Patty Kay Perez of West Liberty, Ill.; and brothers Ray Wise of Lake Alfred, Fla., and Gary (Susan) Wise of Maryland.

Funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, near Sycamore.

Memorials can be made to the New Life Family Worship Church or ProMedica Fostoria Hospice.

