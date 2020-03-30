Harry J. Kremper, 81, of Fostoria, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice, in Sylvania.

He was born June 21, 1938 in Wood County to Joseph S. and Ruby A. (Rosendale) Kremper.

He married Vicki Sue (Horner) Deitrich on October 20, 1978 and she preceded him in death on June 13, 2017.

Surviving are two sons, Darin (Jackie) Deitrich, of Bloomdale, and Duane (Christina) Deitrich, of North Catasauqua, PA; five grandchildren, Ethan, Evan, Madison, Mason, and Mary.

Harry worked for the City of Fostoria for many years and in many areas. He was a lifelong Bloom Township farmer, working farmland that was family owned since the 1800’s. He was a 1956 Bloomdale High School graduate.

Harry enjoyed model trains his whole life. He was an avid rail fan and a supporter of the Marion Union Station Association for over 50 years. He also enjoyed NASCAR and classic car shows, showing his 1966 Mustang. He loved and followed the band “East of Cheyenne”.

He will be remembered as a true gentleman, as well as a gentle soul; generous to a fault, he would do anything to help in any way he could.

Private graveside services will take place at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia, where Harry will be laid to rest. Pastor William Bentley will preside.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, or to the American Diabetes Association.

MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, Fostoria has been entrusted with arrangements.

