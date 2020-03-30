Ann Marie Reinhart, 32, of Northwood and formerly of Fostoria, passed away at 1:02 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, surrounded by her family.

Born February 29, 1988 in Tiffin, she was the daughter of Robert J. and Janis M. (Osborn) Reinhart. Her father survives in Fostoria. Her mother preceded her in death.

Surviving are four siblings: Rose M. Reinhart and Patricia A. Reinhart both of Tiffin, Joseph M. Reinhart of Fostoria and Theresa A. Reinhart of Arlington. Ann loved being an aunt to her four nephews: Allen, James and Dylan Reinhart and Parker Dill.

Ann graduated in 2006 from Fostoria St. Wendelin Catholic High School, where she was Valedictorian. She went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Mercy College of Nursing in 2010. Her love of children was evident throughout her 10 years as a nurse at St. Vincent Mercy’ Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. #PICU4LIFE

Ann’s smile and spirited personality would light up a room as soon as she entered. Her family, friends and patients meant the world to her, and she treasured every one of those moments. She loved traveling, boating and hanging out at the beach. Ann was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and attended many games.

There will be no public visitation or service due to considerations of everyone’s health and safety. However, Ann deserves a beautiful tribute. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at All Saints Catholic Parish in New Riegel. A private graveside service will take place in St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery in Frenchtown.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent’s Mercy Children’s Hospital and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St. Carey, OH. 43316.

