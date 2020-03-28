Donell Cohens, 87, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born on May 14, 1932, he was the son of the late Mack and Dottie Durham Cohens. He was the husband of the late Mary Frances Beattie Cohen “Mae West” for sixty-one years.

Donell was employed early on by Spartanburg Bakery and the Kohler Company before moving to Fostoria, OH. In Ohio he worked for the Fostoria Foundry until it closed. He retired from General Dynamics Corporation in Lima, OH.

Mr. Cohens was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Fostoria where he served as a Deacon. He later joined The Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church in Toledo, OH under the Rev. John E. Roberts leadership. Donell served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher.

In 2014 he returned to his beloved Spartanburg, SC for his final retirement and resting place, serving as honorary Deacon Emeritus at his beloved Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Keith McDaniel.

Left to cherish loving memories are: his daughters, Dr. Katie Cohen of Moore, SC, Jeanette Cohen and Linda Cohen both of Fostoria, OH, Cassandra May of Findlay, OH, Adrienne Cobb (Randall) of Commerce, MI and Carolyn Smith of Spartanburg, SC; his sons, Marvin Cohen of Fostoria, OH, Donald Cohen (Rita) of NM and Gather Cohen (Sandra) of Las Vegas, NV; his brothers, Fred Cohens (Estelle), Odell Cohens (Teresa) and Jerry Cohens all of New Haven, CT; his sister-in-law, Mrs. Barbara Nesbitt of Spartanburg, SC; his loved and cherished grandchildren, Tasha, Amber, Ebonee, Donald, Donielle R., Brandon, David, Chelsea, Kamren, Elijah, Kolby and Pilar; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by: two sons, Stanley Earl Cohen (Julia) and Henry M. Cohen; five brothers, Charlie, Arthur Earl, Mack, Jr., Joseph, and Gary Cohens; and three sisters, Dorothy Mae, Shirley and Geraldine.

Memorial Services honoring and celebrating the life of Deacon Donell Cohens have tentatively been scheduled to be held on his birthday May 14, 2020, where his ashes will be laid to rest at Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 2310 Cannons Campground Rd., Drayton, SC.

The family wishes to thank Wren Hospice and the Deacons of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.