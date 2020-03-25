Terry David Tyson, 67, of Quinton, VA, died peacefully on March 14, 2020 in his home. He was born in Fostoria, OH on February 24, 1953 and graduated from Elmwood High School in 1971. He served in the U.S. Army from 1972-1975 and the U.S. Navy from 1976-1978. Additionally, he served one year in the Ohio Air National Guard. In April of 1977, Terry married Kelly Jean Steiner.

After his military service, Terry was hired by the Chesapeake and Ohio (C&O) Railway (later becoming part of the Chessie System and then CSX Transportation) where he worked as a lineman, brakeman, and conductor. In 1989, Terry was promoted to locomotive engineer and served in that capacity until his retirement in 2013. Terry had an incredible work ethic, working long hours and always being “on call.” He was consistently recognized for his railway safety. He was most notably honored by CSX in 1990 for his action above and beyond the call of duty to stop his train in time to save a small child who was on the tracks unattended. During a period of railroad lay-offfs, Terry worked as an electrician and cab driver for Groome Transportation.

Terry consistently expressed that his greatest accomplishment was creating a family. He was especially proud of his children and his seven grandchildren whom he loved “lots and lots and even tiny little bits.” Second to his love of his family was his life-long love of trains. Starting in childhood, Terry spent much of his free time researching, collecting and repairing model trains. He used his electrician knowledge to create elaborate train board layouts. Terry believed in the mindset of “reduce, reuse, recycle” and was a creative master at repurposing just about anything. He loved telling jokes, singing old ballads, and talking to his siblings, long-time friends and railroad buddies.

Terry was preceded in death by his father Ivan R. Tyson, Sr. and his mother Betty Jean Ziegler Cousino.

Terry is survived by his daughters Rachel R. Linden (husband Ian) of Harrisonburg, VA, and Emily E. Hauser (husband Chris) of Ellenton, FL, and his son Trevin D. Tyson (wife Amber) of King William, VA, his grandchildren Noah Linden, Jeremiah Woods, Tanner Tyson, Amelia Linden, Kaylin Tyson, Annabelle Woods, and Troy Tyson, and his beloved siblings Kristina Craig of Springville, IN, Ivan R. Tyson, Jr. of Livingston, MT, Timothy Tyson of Woodland Hills, CA, and Suzanne Whitaker of New Orleans, LA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to any of the following organizations: the American Heart Association, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or the Disabled American Veterans.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date and will be announced as details are available. Terry loved the beauty of the Pacific Ocean during his military service, and requested a burial at sea through the U.S. Navy.