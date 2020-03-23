Vera Mae Hamilton, 90, of Fostoria, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Toledo Hospital. She was born January 1, 1930 in Premium, KY to Mose & Malvia Lee (Blair) Frazier.

She married Ray Hamilton July 26, 1964 in Clintwood, VA. He passed away Nov. 13, 2004.

Surviving are son Andrew “Drew” (Jodi) Hamilton of Findlay, daughter Georgette Woodson of Hillsboro, brother Jesse Frazier of Premium, KY, grandchildren Joey (Melissa) & Robin Grow, Aubrey & Brockton Beard, great grandchildren Kalie & Karson Grow, Garrett Woodson.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter & son in law Elinda & Joseph Grow, brother Van Frazier, sister and brother in law Lydia & Red Banks, grandson Eric Woodson, son in law James Woodson.

Vera Mae was a homemaker, a member of the Trinity United Brethren Church, &

Fostoria’s Garden Club. She worked for many years in the nursery at the First Church of the Nazarene, Fostoria.

Funeral Services will be private due to the current national circumstances. Burial will take place at Brown Cemetery, UZ, KY.

A celebration of Vera Mae’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Trinity United Brethren Church, Fostoria, Ohio.

Local arrangements were handled by the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.