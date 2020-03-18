Thomas Martin McLaughlin Sr., 85, of Spring Hill, Florida, formerly of Fostoria, passed away on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Geraldine A. “Jeri” McLaughlin, 71, of Spring Hill Florida, passed away on December 29, 2009 in Florida.

Tom was born in St. Mary’s, Ohio, on January 19, 1935, to Clement and Claretta (Roth) McLaughlin. Geraldine was born on January 15, 1938, to Charles F. Sr. and Margaret L. (Schafer) King.

Tom and Geraldine married on June 1, 1957 and they enjoyed 53 years together.

Tom attended St. Wendelin High School in Fostoria, Ohio, before serving in the United States Army. A steadfast work ethic shaped Tom’s entire life, instilled as a young boy constantly at his father’s side learning the cabinetry craft. And, always available for the never ending chores of the small farming town, Tom soaked up considerable knowledge of cows, plow horses, tractors, hay bailers, cabinetry and butcher shops all before heading overseas to serve his country. Tom and Geraldine moved to Dayton in 1957, where his work ethic and growing family saw him working sometimes 7 days a week as an optician. Geraldine graduated from Arcadia High School in 1955 and retired from Key Bank in Dayton in 2000.

Tom and Geraldine are survived by their four children, Karey (Kent) Wilhoite, Robert (Barb), John (Andrea) and Thomas (Rachel) McLaughlin, Jr., five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; Tom’s brother, John “Jack” McLaughlin and sister, Noreen (Mike) Hoban; Geraldine’s siblings, Patricia (Ron) Tuttle, Stewart (Jan) King and Marlene Lehner.

Tom is preceded in death by his loving wife Geraldine, and his brother, Michael McLaughlin; Jeri is preceded in death by brothers, Charles F. King, Jr., John J. King, Stephen King and Michael King.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin Street, Fostoria, Ohio 44830.

Mass of Christian Burial for Tom and Geraldine is 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria. To honor Tom’s service to our country, military honors will be performed by the Fostoria United Veterans following the Funeral Mass. A luncheon and gathering will then take place in the Parish Hall. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Tiffin, at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Wendelin Catholic Church in care of the funeral home.

Online expressions of sympathy and shared memories may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com