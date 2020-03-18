Terry Lynn Tucker, 64 of Fostoria, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.

She was born October 4, 1955 in Fostoria to Richard H. and Nancy M. (Towles) Tate. She married her first husband, Duane Jackson, and they later divorced. He survives her in Fostoria. She then married George Tucker Jr. and they too later divorced. He also survives her in Fremont.

Also surviving are her son, Tremain (Leticia) Jackson of Fostoria; daughter, Taylor Tucker of Fort Polk, Louisiana; one sister, Claudia Tate of Fostoria; and one brother, Scott Tate of Fostoria.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Mann-Hare-Hoening, 407 N. Countyline St. in Fostoria. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home at 11 a.m. with Linda McBeth presiding. Burial will follow in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family or to the American Diabetes Association.

