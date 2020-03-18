Donald R. Pryor, 83, of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green. He was born October 29, 1936 in Richwood, OH to Clarence & Ivaloo (Fields) Pryor. He married Martha J. Gilbert in June of 1958. She passed away December 16, 2014.

Surviving are daughter Lynette Kramer of Washington D.C., son Robert A. Pryor of Dayton, sister Marilyn Bailey, grandchildren Shandi (Robert) Burris, Christopher, Adam & Angelina Pryor, great grandchildren Amelia & Skye Burris, Christopher Pryor.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister Norma Bishop, brothers Walter, Larry & Garry Pryor.

Don retired from General Dynamics (Lima Tank Plant) but worked as a machinist for Chrysler in Perrysburg and at Marion Shovel. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving 3 years in Germany, and graduated from Harding High School in Marion, OH.

Don was a good and loving husband, father and grandfather whose focus was always taking care of his family. He loved and was proud of his work as a machinist. During his work at Marion Shovel, he helped build the Missile Crawler Transporter, which was used to move Apollo 11 to its launch pad. He was very proud to have built American made cars and Abrams Tanks. Don was a lifelong Ohio State Buckeye and Cleveland Indians fan. In recent years, he enjoyed taking walks with his trusted and faithful companion Angel.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio, with Pastor Mark Self officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio, with Military Honors performed by the United Veterans of Fostoria.

Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net