Marilyn R. Bugner, 84, of Findlay and formerly of Fostoria, passed away on March 12, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital. She was born March 7, 1936 in Tiffin, Ohio to the late Maurice and Margaret (Hahn) Ink. She married William L. “Bill” Bugner on May 17, 1958, and he preceded her in death on August 23, 2005.

Marilyn is survived by four daughters, Michele Smith and Cynthia (Michael) Clark, both of Findlay; Lisa (Thomas) Molyet, Fostoria, and Amy (James) Elchert, Sylvania; grandchildren, Todd Smith, Ryan Smith, Jessica Lucius, Aaron Clark, Sarah Painter, Emily Haggerty, McKinzie Elchert, Halley Elchert, and Kaylin Elchert; great-grandchildren Jordyn, Landyn, Ashton, Lucy, Finn, Isabella, Cameron, Grace, Leah, Isaac, Ethan, Ava, Violetta, Hayden, and Rylan. She is also survived by siblings Maureen Shaull, Findlay; David Ink, Fostoria; John (Viola) Ink, Mary Ann Kramer, Martha Reedy, Maurice “Steve” Ink, all of Tiffin; and Margaret “Peggy” Elchert of Huron.

Marilyn was a 1954 graduate of Calvert High School, Tiffin. She previously worked at the GE in Tiffin, and then was a nurse’s aide at the former Edgewood Manor Nursing Home, Fostoria; Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria; and The Heritage, in Findlay, until retiring in 1990. She was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church and its Rosary Altar Society. She was also a former member of the Catholic Ladies of Columbia, and St. Wendelin’s Daughters of Isabella. Marilyn was a woman of strong faith, with a deep love for the Most Holy Rosary, saying several each day.

She dearly loved her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought her much joy. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her.

A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Fostoria, Ohio, with the Reverend Scott Woods officiating, and the Rosary being prayed at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Wendelin Parish Cemetery.

Friends may call on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, 301 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, Ohio, where a Scripture Service will be held at at 3:45.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Wendelin Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice.