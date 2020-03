Aron “AJ” Barfield Duran, 21, of Westerville, died Thursday. He was born on June 11, 1998, in Findlay, to Aron Campos Duran and Dana Marie Barfield and they survive.

Also surviving is sister LaCandra Liegh Duran and brother Devin Lamont McDonald.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Mann-Hare Funeral Home, Fostoria.

The funeral service will be 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fountain Cemetery.

