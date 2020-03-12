Charles Cale Price, Jr., age 68, of Findlay, passed away at 12:05 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay. Charles was born on May 15, 1951 in Findlay, Ohio, to the late Charles Cale Price, Sr. and Betty Jean Scarpo.

Charles was married to Paulette Friend on November 21, 1969 at St. Michael Catholic Church on Main Cross Street in Findlay. Paulette survives along with a daughter, Johanna (Chris) Wolford of Findlay; sons Cale Price III of Findlay, Chris (Terri) Price of Findlay, and Jared Michael Price of Fostoria; grandchildren Logan Wolford, Marissa Price, C.J. Price, Leslie Price, Cheyne Price, Tyler Price, and Shela Marie Price; great grandchildren Essence and Aidan; his dogs Duke, Teddy and Gizmo; and siblings William J. (Nancy) Price and Larry E. (Micki) Price of Findlay, and Bette Lou (Cliff) Overmeyer of Alabaster, Alabama.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jacqueline L. Price Lupe.

Charles was a longtime employee of Atlas Crankshaft and also worked for D.S. Brown. He was an officer in the UAW. He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing all around Ohio.

Visitation will be held from 1-4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay. A funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Fr. Zacharias celebrant.

Memorials can be made to Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County, 4550 Fostoria Avenue, Findlay, OH 45840, hancockhumanesociety.com.

