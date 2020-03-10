Robert Eugene Bullock, 86 of Fostoria, Ohio died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Good Shepherd home, Fostoria. He was born June 23, 1933 in Fostoria, Ohio to the late Charles & Selma (Drake) Bullock. He married Brenda Arnold on March 10, 1972 in Fostoria, Ohio.

Surviving are wife Brenda Bullock of Fostoria, daughters Angela Bullock-Daugherty of Risingsun, Linda Bullock Feeny of Millbury, Suzie Earl of Fostoria, Jenny Clauss of Fostoria, Cherie Bullock-Myslinsky of Findlay, sons Jeff Bullock of Ramhurst, GA & Robert Bullock of Fostoria, sister Charlene (Jerry) Raitz of Tiffin, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and even a few great-great-great grandchildren.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Bev Lutz, sisters Velma Groves, Carolyn Biddle & brother Rodger Bullock.

Robert retired in1993 from Morgan Advanced Materials formerly Union Carbide in Fostoria with more than 25 years of service and attended Bellevue City Schools. Bob was U.S. Air Force veteran, serving from 1951 to 1955 as a Radio Operator in the 635th AC&W Squadron during the Korean War. Bob was a HAM radio operator and enjoyed electronics, computers, fishing, John Wayne, carpentry, cooking and his garage.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio with Reverend Allen Minton officiating.

Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio with Military Honors performed by the United Veterans of Fostoria.

Memorials can be made to the Bullock family or Fostoria ProMedica Hospice

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.