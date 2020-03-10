Eldon Eugene “Hank” Stewart, 83, of Bloomdale, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, March 6, following a short battle with leukemia.

Hank was born May 29, 1936, in Bloomdale to the late Henry and Lois (Meyers) Stewart. He graduated from Bloomdale High School in 1955, where he was a standout athlete in football, basketball, and baseball. Hank proudly served his country in the US Air Force for four years. When he returned to the states, Hank married his beautiful bride, Judy Ann Jacobs, on December 18, 1959, at the West Millgrove Methodist Church.

Hank is survived by his loving wife, Judy, and their children: Robert (Beth) Stewart and Jeff (Sandy) Stewart, both of Bloomdale; his grandchildren, Cory (Lisa), Shannon, Austin, Steven (Nikki), and Kendra Stewart; great grandchildren, Caden, Sutton, and Amelia; and his sisters, Sandra Brown, Reno, NV; Sharon Wolfe, Florence, KY; and Sheila (Donald) Coppes, Bowling Green, OH; and the families of several nieces and nephews.

Hank worked in the shipping department at Union Carbide, Fostoria, OH, and retired from there after many faithful years. He was a volunteer fireman for Bloomdale and was involved in many of the town’s celebrations and Mother’s Day Chicken Barbeques.

Hank coached both his boys and his grandsons in Little League baseball for years and regularly attended his children and grandchildren’s school and 4-H events. He was a huge supporter of Elmwood Royals activities and Mount Union football. Additionally, Hank enjoyed countless hours fishing and hunting, working on his cars (they were always spotless!) and maintaining a meticulous yard and flower garden.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Jacobs; brother-in-law, Walter “Bus” Wolfe; brother-in-law, Robert “Bobby” Brown; and grandson, Jacob Ryan Stewart.

At Hank’s request, his body will be cremated and no services will be held. Barndt Funeral Home, Wayne, Ohio, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family is especially grateful and would like to thank the Bridge Hospice care team. Memorial contributions in Hank’s honor may be gifted to Bridge Hospice (15100 Birchaven Lane Findlay, Ohio 45840).

Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.barndtfuneralhome.org