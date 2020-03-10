Charles E. “Chuck” Brant, 81, of Fostoria, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Good Shepherd Home, in Fostoria.

He was born on February 26, 1939, in Fostoria, to Edward L. and Myrtle Mae (Risner) Brant. He married Diane M. Burrow on May 31, 1959 at Hope Lutheran Church in Fostoria. Diane and Charles met in the fifth grade and would have been celebrating 61 years of marriage this year.

Along with Diane, Charles is survived by two sons, Eric (Leah) Brant, and Dennis (fiancé Kathy) Brant, both of Fostoria; five grandchildren, David Brant, Amanda Brant, Hope Brant, Krystal (Paul) Satyanathan, and Morgan (fiancé Weston Hill) Brant. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Myrtle, infant twin daughters, Dawn and Hope (1969), two brothers, John and James, and three sisters, Betty Hackney, Olive Barlekamp, and Marilyn Lynch.

Charles was a U.S Air Force veteran, for which we are a grateful nation. He worked as a furnace operator for Toledo Machining Chrysler Corp. for 30 years, retiring in 1998.

He was a hard working, good man, and a great provider to his family who meant the most to him; always giving. He enjoyed yard work, woodworking in his shop, attending the sports activities of his sons and grandchildren, doing crossword puzzles, watching cowboy shows and American Pickers on television.

Charles recently celebrated 32 years of sobriety.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Friday, at 10:30 am Pastor Jim Michaels, officiating. Burial will follow in Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia, where the United Veterans of Fostoria will provide military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, ProMedica Hospice, or Pawsible Angels, Findlay. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.