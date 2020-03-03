Elizabeth “Betty” M. Hayfield, 92 of Fostoria, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria, where she resided.

She was born October 14, 1927, in Fostoria, to Frank B. and Elsie Frieda (Starlin) Purdy. She married Sherry J. Hayfield on December 16, 1945, in Fostoria, and he survives her.

Also surviving are three daughters, Nancy Lou (the late Mike) Ringle of Tiffin, Rebecca Ann (Todd) Malone of Kissimmee, Fla, and Pamela Sue (Brad) Gale of Beavercreek, OH; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elsie; and a grandson, Robin Holderman.

Betty retired from the former Edison Drug Store in Fostoria as a Pharmaceutical Technician. She had also worked for the Preis Store in Fostoria as a sales clerk. Betty enjoyed quilting and was a member of the Nimble Fingers Quilting group in Tiffin, Fostoria, and Fort Myers, Florida. Whereas Betty loved people, and was a social butterfly, most important to her was her family.

Memorial visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Hope Lutheran Church, Fostoria, where Betty was a member. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m. in the church with Pastor Jim Michaels officiating.

Betty will be laid to rest in Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, Good Shepherd Home, ProMedica Hospice, or the charity of the donor’s choice.

