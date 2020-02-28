Myrtle M. Patino, 62 of Findlay, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

She was born in Findlay on February 6, 1958 to the late Robert and Myrtle Grine. Myrtle married Michael E. Patino Sr. and he preceded her in death on October 30, 2015.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Mary) Patino of McComb; sisters, Elizabeth Sherick of Fostoria and Sharon Brumbaugh of Findlay; brothers, Robert and Lenny Grine; and a granddaughter, Sydnee Patino.

Myrtle worked at Walmart. She attended Fostoria Baptist Church, where she was active in the Ladies Fellowship. But most of all, Myrtle enjoyed spending time with the light of her life, her granddaughter, Sydnee.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at the Fostoria Baptist Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family c/o Coldren-Crates Funeral Home.

