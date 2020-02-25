Harold W. “Bill” Cline, 88 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the Fostoria Community Hospital.

He was born on May 18, 1931 in Perry Township to the late Donald G. and Pauline E. (Post) Cline. Bill married Marie L. Oates on April 26, 1958 at the Weston Methodist Church.

Surviving Bill is his loving wife of 61 years, Marie; sons, Phillip Cline and Mark (Amy) Cline, both of Fostoria; daughter, Becky (Joe) Riepenhoff of Ottawa; grandchildren, Katrina Riepenhoff, Jessica Cline, Matthew Cline and Nicholas Cline; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Cline of West Millgrove.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Pauline; brothers, Charles G. “Chuck” Cline and Kenneth P. “Jack” Cline; and sister-in-law, Betty Cline.

Bill was a 1949 graduate of Risingsun High School, and then served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. He then worked many years as an Equipment Operator and farmer. Bill was a member of the Fostoria Masonic Lodge, the North Baltimore American Legion Post #539, and was a former member of the West Millgrove Congregational Church.

Friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Additional visitation will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12″”1 p.m. at Barndt Funeral Home, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ron Merritt officiating.

Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery in West Millgrove, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be made to Life Connection of Ohio (3661 Briarfield Blvd suite 105 Maumee, Ohio 43537).

On-line condolences may be sent to Bill’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.