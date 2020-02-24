F. Stacey Hannigan, 59 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at his home Saturday, February 22, 2020 of natural causes. He was born July 14, 1960 in Findlay, Ohio to David L. & Rachel (Litton) Hannigan.

Surviving are mother Rachel Dissauer of Risingsun, sons Josh (Tiffany) Hannigan of Findlay, Christopher (Ashley) Hannigan of Carey, daughters Bailey (Nick) Whitfield & Alyson (Mark) Berry, both of South Carolina, Samantha Hannigan of Gibsonburg, brothers David (Lynn) Hannigan & Robert (Malea) Hannigan, both of Risingsun, Larry Hannigan of Fostoria, grandchildren Andru, Lucas, Madalyn, Sawyer, Graylin & Harper, step brother Robert (Carol) Dissauer of Cleveland, brother in law Bob Harris.

He is preceded in death by his father & sister Kelly Harris.

Stacey worked as a self-employed carpenter and was a 1979 Graduate of Lakota High School.

Stacey loved hunting, fishing, wood working and playing pool.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

