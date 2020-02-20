James L. Digby, 83, of Tiffin, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio Care Center in Perrysburg.

James was born on February 21, 1936 in Tiffin, to the late Earl and Caroline (Palmerton) Digby. He married Elizabeth (Shanahan) in Tiffin and they divorced.

Survivors include his three sons, Daniel Digby of Columbus, Warren (Laura) Digby of Fostoria, Jacob Digby of Anchorage, Alaska, three grandchildren, Alexandria (Kyle) Digby-Frank, Joshua Digby, Samantha Digby and a sister, Sandra George of Palmetto, Florida.

James worked at Excello for twenty-eight years in the maintenance department, then worked for Cresent in Fremont, where he later retired. He enjoyed going to car shows, swap meets, flea markets and loved to just tinker! James could fix anything even if it wasn’t broke! He was a 1954 graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School and a United States Air Force Veteran.

James was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Richard, E. Thomas, John and Jake Digby and two sisters, Hazel Scalf and Delores Wells.

Funeral services for James will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, from 4-7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services on Saturday, at Fairmont Cemetery. Military rites will be rendered by the United Veterans Council.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Veterans Council or to the charity of the donor’s choice. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.