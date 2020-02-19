Robert “Bob” “Grub” Fetro, 71, of Whitehouse, formerly of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Blue Creek Nursing Facility, Whitehouse, Ohio. He was born March 28, 1948 in Fostoria, Ohio, to Archie & Lola D. (Moon) Fetro. He married Jody Lynn Reinhard in 1978; they later divorced.

Surviving are son Justin Fetro of Fostoria, daughter Brooke (Brandon) Prenzlin of Fostoria, sisters Karen (Dan) Tyson of Wauseon, Cora “Cori” McKitrick of Findlay, grandchildren Bryson William Fuller, Ayden Jeffrey Justin Fetro, Baron James Reinhard Fetro, & numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Jane Shull, Sally Thom, Delores Hooverland, Mary Bentz, brothers Archie Jr., James “Jim”, Harvey & Terry “Dan” Fetro.

Bob retired in 2010 as a self-employed truck driver after 48 years of service. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran during Vietnam. He was a former member of the United Sportsmen in Fostoria, was an avid motorcycle rider and liked to build bikes. He used to drag race and loved hot rods, muscle cars, gambling and casinos but most of all, loved his grandkids.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at the Fostoria Moose, where there will be food and fellowship at the request of Bob’s wishes.

Arrangements were handled by Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria.

Memorials can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

