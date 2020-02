Ashtyn Michael Alan Dean, age 14 days, died Feb. 8 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

He was born on Jan. 25 in Toledo to Anthony Jay Dean and Ashley Nichole Goins.

Survivors include his parents, twin sister Ashlynn Theorda Lee Dean and sister Amelia Jennifer Lynn Dean.

Arrangements are being handled by Hoening & Son Funeral Home, Fostoria.

