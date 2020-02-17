Mary Ellen Myers, 76, of Kansas, died at 4:47 p.m., Thursday Flower Hospital Sylvania.

She was born Nov. 27, 1943, in Kansas to the late Paul A. “Curt” and Anna Rose (Wammes) Nye. She married Carl E. Myers Oct. in Millersville in 1963, and he survives in Kansas.

Survivors also include sons Boyd Myers of Kansas and Clay (Heather Myers) of Kansas; daughter Beth (Nate Brubaker) Myers; and sisters Barbara Thaxton of Risingsun, Joann (Jerry) Widmer of Burgoon and Kate (Alvin) Reinhart of Kansas.

Private family visitation has taken place. Burial will be in Kansas Cemetery at a later date. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date for family and friends.

Memorials are suggested to the Kansas Volunteer Fire Department or a Lakota School Scholarship Fund, c/o Hoening Funeral Home, 242 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830.

