Helen C. Durst, 86, of Burgoon, passed away at her home, on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

She was born August 21, 1933, in Tiffin, to Clarence and Mary (Zirger) Gillig. She married Vernon H. Durst on August 22, 1953 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, in Fostoria, and he preceded her in death on March 25, 2017.

Helen is survived by children, Dayna, of Fostoria, Daniel, of Fostoria, Duane, of Kansas, and Doyle, of Bettsville; sister, Jo Ann (Roger) Doe, of Fostoria, brothers, Tom Gillig, of Fostoria, and Michael (Margaret “Peggy”) Gillig, of Powell, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Breanna, Amber, Trista, Tyler, Paige, Dual, Joshua, and Tanya; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mary, two sons, Douglas and Delbert and a sister, Marilyn Jean Gillig.

Helen was a 1952 St. Wendelin High School graduate, and a member of Kansas St. James Church, as well as a former member of St. Mary’s Millersville, where she was a member of its Rosary Altar Society. She was a Lifetime member of the Eagles and Moose Lodges.

Helen was Co-Owner of D & D Hauling, LLC. She retired from Autolite/Allied Signal (formerly Honeywell) in 1989, having served 36 years. In her leisure, she loved being with her dog Patches, and enjoyed playing Bingo and solitaire, and playing Euchre every week. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and Cleveland Browns fan.

She was a faith-filled, forgiving woman.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m., on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria, where a wake service will begin at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Kansas St. James Church, 6482 Co. Road 25, Fostoria, located nine miles West of Kansas, Fr. Greg Bishop and Fr. Randy LaFond, concelebrating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, East of Millersville.

Memorial contributions may be considered to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, EWTN Radio or television, or to the American Cancer Society, Fremont chapter.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.