Rodney A. “Rod” Echelberry, 65 of Fostoria, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Hoening & Son Funeral Home, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria.

Funeral services will be at Hope Lutheran Church on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. with one hour of visitation prior to services from 10-11 a.m.

Full obituary to follow.