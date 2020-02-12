Richard J. Macias, 91 of Fostoria, passed away at 1:51 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

He was born February 7, 1928 in Fostoria to the late John and Antonia (Munoz) Macias. He married Socorro “Cory” Gutierrez on September 14, 1957 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, and she survives in Fostoria.

Also surviving is a son, Gregory R. Macias of Fostoria; granddaughter, Alexis M. Myers-Macias of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Alexander and Adelina King; stepgrandson, Braeden Reinhart; sisters, Dolores Bucher of Bowling Green and Anita (Gary) Mueller of Godfrey, IL; and brother, Fred Macias of Fostoria.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Gomez; and brothers, Henry, Louis, J. Charles, and infant brother, Robert Macias.

Richard graduated from Bloomdale High School and then served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He then retired from Chrysler, Fostoria, after over 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church, the GI Forum, former member of the American Legion, and a Union Representative for the UAW.

Visitation is Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830, where a Christian Wake service will take place at 7:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. A Rosary will be prayed 10 a.m. at the church.

Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery with the Fostoria United Veterans providing military honors. A luncheon will then be served at St. Wendelin Parish Hall.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Wendelin Church.

Online expressions of sympathy and shared memories may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.