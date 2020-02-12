Patricia Ann Molyet, 87 of Fremont, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Valley View Health Campus in Fremont.

She was born on October 18, 1932 in Fremont to Aloys and Anne (Giesinger) Dickman. Pat married William “Bill” L. Molyet on November 15, 1952 in Fremont and he died on June 22, 2008.

Surviving are her children, Cynthia (John) Calmes and Kathleen (David) Reinbolt of Fremont and Thomas (Lisa) Molyet of Fostoria; grandchildren, Matthew Calmes, Kristin Calmes-Malet, Mark Lloyd, Amanda Esquivel, Nicholas Reinbolt, Andrea Howell, Sarah Painter and Emily Hagerty; and 17 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Richard and Donald Dickman.

Pat was a 1950 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Fremont and attended Bowling Green State University. She is a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Fremont, a homemaker and was formerly employed as a cashier at Foodtown in Fremont and a Telephone Operator for the Ohio Belle Telephone Co.

A Mass of Resurrection will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 1020 West State Street in Fremont, with the Father Michael Roemmele officiating.

Burial will be in the McGormley Cemetery in Fremont at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude’s or Hartland Hospice. The family would like to thank the staff at Valley View and Hartland Hospice for their excellent care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.