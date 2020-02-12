Havannah R. Tucker, 83 of Fostoria, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

She was born September 11, 1936, in Lawrence County, South Carolina, to Lamar and Elizamae (Williams) Grigsby, then Murriel. She married Ernest E. Tucker Sr. and he preceded her in death in 2003.

Surviving are her children, Ernest (Gail) Tucker Jr. of Fostoria, Eliza (the late John) Meekins of Fostoria, Patricia D. (Tina Arizmendi) Tucker of Fostoria, Rhonda M. (John Figueroa) Tucker-Wade of Fostoria, Geneva (the late James) Geter-Haymes of Bridgeport, CT, Michelle T. (Nathaniel) Harrell of Fostoria, Adrienne M. (Keith Nettles) Tucker of Fostoria and Jerome Elmore of Toledo; 23 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; Goddaughters, Lisa Jackson and Jamila Geter; special granddaughter, Patricia (Joshua) Reed of Lima; two sisters-in-law, Willie B. Stevenson and Thelma Tucker, both of Fostoria; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Dorothy Haynes; a brother, Norris Grigsby; and a granddaughter, Brandi Jackson.

Havannah was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fostoria, and on the mother’s board of the church. From childhood, Havannah grew up spending time in church, and in her younger years was a member of Piedmont Baptist Church in Mountville, South Carolina, where she played the piano. She always expressed that honesty is a must.

She was also a member of the women’s auxiliary Eastern Star. Havannah worked at American Fabrics in Bridgeport, CT, as a press operator for 14 years before retiring. She also worked at Jacobean Cleaners in Bridgeport as well.

She enjoyed attending family reunions and family parties. Besides her strong faith, spending time with her grandchildren, family, traveling and gardening brought her the most joy in life. Havannah loved to listen to blues on Saturday morning.

Havannah will be remembered as loving, kind, giving and funny. She loved to cook; her family lovingly referred to their gatherings at her home as “going to the Sugar Shack.”

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Fostoria, 534 Lynn St. in Fostoria, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Burton will preside. Burial will follow in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria.

A gathering will then be held from 3-6 p.m. at Stacy’s Place in Fostoria.

MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME, Fostoria, has been entrusted with Havannah’s arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be considered to First Baptist Church, Fostoria.