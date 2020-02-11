Raymond E. Murphy, 75 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Stein Hospice Center in Sandusky, Ohio.

He was born on October 31, 1944 in Fostoria to William and Betty (Peters) Murphy. Raymond married Madeline Eatherton on May 5, 1973 in Fostoria and she survives.

Also surviving are sons, Gerald Murphy of Findlay, Bryon Murphy of Fostoria, Rodney Murphy of Indiana and Jerry Murphy of Fostoria; daughters, Nadine Hershey of Findlay, Wendy Seaberg and Kelly Warner, both of Indiana; a sister, Patricia Huffman of Findlay; brothers-in-law, Fred (Kay) and Maynard (Dawn) Eatherton of Fostoria; and sister-in-law, Barbara Heil of Fostoria.

Memorial services will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Trinity Baptist Church in Findlay, Ohio, with the Pastor Michael Spann officiating.

The family will receive guests for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

