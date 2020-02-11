LeRoy “Roy” W. Walters, 86 of Gibsonburg and formerly Risingsun, passed away at 11:58 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his home.

He was born May 11, 1933 in Wayne to the late Everett and Bernice (Kiser) Walters. He married Norma Beair on December 27, 1958 in Risingsun and she passed away November 5, 2010. He then married Kathleen (Kennedy) Kiser on July 9, 2012 and she survives in Gibsonburg.

Also surviving are four children, Julie Garner of North Baltimore, Phillip (Leasa) Walters of Risingsun, Peggy (Brett) Burch of Jerry City and Roy Lee (Melanie) Walters of Deshler; stepson, Robert (Jeanette) Kiser of Washington; stepdaughter, Laurie (Celestin) Bombolong of Fostoria; and sisters, Ruth (Jerry) Bibbler of Findlay and Doris (Lou) Brossia of Wayne.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Risingsun, with Pastor Melissa Hart presiding.

Visitation will be one hour before the funeral at the church (10-11 a.m.).

Burial will follow services in Graham Cemetery, Wayne, with the Bradner American Legion providing military honors. A lunch will then be served at the church.

Memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church or a local humane society c/o Hoening & Son Funeral Home, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830

