Rodney A. “Rod” Echelberry, 65, of Fostoria, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, in Toledo.

He was born January 28, 1955, in Fostoria, to Lynn E. and Kay E. (Willison) Echelberry. He married his loving wife of 40 years, Susan Henline, on May 12, 1979, at Hope Lutheran Church in Fostoria, and she survives him.

Also cherishing his memory are his children, Jessie (Matt) Grove, of Ottawa Lake, MI., Mark (Alison) Echelberry, of Westerville, OH, and Sam (Leslie) Echelberry, of Hilliard, OH; six grandchildren, Ethan, Ryan, Andrew, Maddie, Luke, and Alex; one sister, Lynette (Tom) Titus, of Waterville, OH; and two brothers, Brad (Pam) Echelberry, of Fostoria, and Jay (Lori Gaietto) Echelberry, of Tiffin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lynn and Kay, and a nephew, Ryan Titus.

Rod was an easy-going, caring and gentle man with a great sense of humor and always fun to be with. He enjoyed fixing things, and as a mentor, shared his knowledge of such with his sons. Rod loved the game of golf and was an avid golfer. He also found much gratification being outdoors, watching wildlife and feeding birds and squirrels.

He was a 1973 Fostoria High School Graduate and went on to become the Director of Operations for Fostoria City Schools, retiring in 2009.

Rod was a man of service, never asking for anything in return. He was “like everybody’s hero.”

Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at HOENING & SON Funeral Home, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Hope Lutheran Church in Fostoria, where Rod was a lifetime member. Pastor Jim Michaels will officiate. There will be an hour of visitation at the church prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m.

A meal will follow the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be considered to Hope Lutheran Church, Fostoria.

