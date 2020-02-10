Raymond E. Murphy, 75, of Fostoria, Ohio, died Thursday at the Stein Hospice Center in Sandusky.

He was born on Oct. 31, 1944, in Fostoria, to William and Betty (Peters) Murphy.

Raymond married Madeline Eatherton on May 5, 1973, in Fostoria, and she survives.

Survivors also include sons, Gerald Murphy of Findlay, Bryon Murphy of Fostoria, Rodney Murphy of Indiana and Jerry Murphy of Fostoria; daughters Nadine Hurshey of Findlay, and Wendy Seaberg and Kelly Warner, both of Indiana; and sister Patricia Huffman of Findlay,

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Baptist Church in Findlay. Memorial services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday at the church, with the Rev. Michael Spann officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

