Mary Catherine Vanpelt, 66, of Fostoria, died Friday at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

She was born on January 20, 1954, in Toledo, to the late Russell Jennings and Gertrude L. (Carr) Porter Sr. She married Charles Vanpelt on August 6, 2007, in Fostoria, and he died on Jan. 16, 2020.

Survivors include step-children Barbara (Michael) Markin of Bowling Green and Kenny Vanpelt of Napoleon; and brothers John (Sandy) Crawford, of Findlay, Russell Porter Jr. of Fostoria and Carl (Kristine) Porter of Fostoria.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Wednesday at Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria.

Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.