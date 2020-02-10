Brian S. Stansberry, 61, of rural Carey, died Friday at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. He was born Sept. 5, 1958 in Upper Sandusky to Melvin L. (Sr.) and Darlene C. (Elchert) Stansberry.

Brian’s mother survives in Carey. Other survivors include wife Bonnie L. (Miller) of rural Carey; children Jordan B. Stansberry of Alvada and Logan B. Stansberry of Carey; and siblings Curtis (Mony) Stansberry of Upper Sandusky, Melanie (Harris) Hill of Carey and Chris (Jodi) Stansberry of Carey.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A scripture service is scheduled for 7:45 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m., Wednesday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey with the Rev. John Bamman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Marys Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Consolation School and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

