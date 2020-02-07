Nicholas Myers Hartman, age 61, of Risingsun, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at the Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay, Ohio. He was born on January 24, 1959 in Fostoria, Ohio, to Dean & Elaine (Dominique) Hartman. Nick married Kimberly Carr in 1981 in Risingsun, Ohio.

Surviving Nick is his loving wife of 38 years, Kim; children, Brad (Melissa) Hartman, Mathew (Vonnie) Hartman, Tiffany Hartman; grandchildren, Colton, Aiden, Allison; father, Dean Hartman; siblings, Darryl (Kathy) Hartman, Dave (Pearl) Hartman, Jeff (Shelly) Hartman, Rebecca Henry; mother-in-law, Myrtle Carr; brother & sister in-laws, Cheryl (Bob) Bear, Debbie (Glenn) Payne; Colleen Carr, Trish Carr; Dee Carr, Mary Carr, Tonya (Brian) Warren, Amy Roy; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine Seel; step father, Dan Seel; father-in-law, Robert Carr; brothers-in-law, Stephen Carr, James Carr, Jeff Carr, Dave Roy; sister-in-law, Tracy McIntyre; niece, Sherry Payne; nephew, Doug Carr.

Nick was a 1978 graduate of Lakota High School, and then served a Machine Tool & Die Apprenticeship at Co-op Tool in Toledo. He has worked at the Toledo Jeep Plant for 27 years as a Machine Repairman, and also owned and operated C & H Machine from 1990-1998. Among many hobbies he enjoyed computers, trains, and going to the Casino. His greatest love of all was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Ron Merritt Officiating. Burial service will follow at Bradner Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes Research Institute (diabetesresearch.org), or to the American Kidney Fund (11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300 Rockville, MD 20852). On-line condolences may be sent to Nick’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.