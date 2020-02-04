Zachary Owen Bryant, 28 of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his home.

He was born November 9, 1991 in Fostoria, Ohio, to Mark Bryant and Kathy Flagg.

Surviving are mother, Kathy Flagg of Tiffin; father, Mark Byant of Carey; daughter, Adeleyah Bryant; sisters, Sarah Bryant of Fostoria and Alicia (fiancé Zak Keels) Bryant of Upper Sandusky; brother, Jaycee Fuerstenau of Tiffin; maternal grandmother, Shirley Flagg of Fostoria, paternal grandfather, Mitchell Bryant of Carey; one niece; and three nephews.

Zach worked at several area factories, attended Living Hope Foursquare Church, Fostoria, and was a 2010 graduate of Fostoria High School.

He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, 4-wheeling and movies but most of all spending time with friends, family and especially loved his daughter, Adeleyah.

Funeral services will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 at noon at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, Ohio, with the Reverend Michael Ferguson officiating.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon — two hours prior to services — at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to the Bryant family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.