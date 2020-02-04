Jack B. Day, 60 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, February 1, 2020 at his home in Fostoria.

He was born on June 11, 1959 in Fostoria. He married Jeanette Martinez on July 16, 1970 in Alaska. Jeanette passed away in 2016.

Surviving are his father, Donald Day; mother, Rae Strosin; daughter, Kendra Lynn of Peoria, Illinois; son, Justin Day of Grove City, Ohio; sister, Susan (Gene) Raines of Fostoria; brother, Dennis Day of Fostoria; sister, Audra (Fred) Reynolds of Mesa, Arizona; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jack was a long-time brick mason, at one time owning a business. He enjoyed gardening, canning, fishing and gathering with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, James Day; wife, Jeanette Day; and daughter, Tiffany Day.

Memorial visitation will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, Ohio.

