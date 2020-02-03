Jack Day, 60, of Fostoria, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his home.

He was born June 11, 1959 in Fostoria to Donald and Emrae (Rice) Day

He married Jeanette Martinez July 16, 1980 in Alaska, and she died.

Surviving are father Donald Day of Fostoria, Emrae Strosin of Mesa, AZ,

son Justin Day of Grove City, daughter Kendra Allen of Peoria, IL, brother Dennis Day of Fostoria, sisters Susan (Gene) Raines of Fostoria, Audra (Fred) Reynolds of Mesa, AZ, 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren.

A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, 301 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830.

Memorials can be made to the Day family c/o the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio.

