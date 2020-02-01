Ida Mary (Stafford) Speessen, age 77, of New Port Richey, Florida, died peacefully in her sleep with family by her side on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Wife of the late Hubertus Speessen; loving Mother of William (Sheli) Speessen of Germantown, Ohio, Anna (Becca) Speessen of Blue Ridge, Georgia, and Katherina (Shannon) Speessen of Spring Hill, Florida. Ida was a loving sister of James Stafford, Brenda Vickers, Michael Stafford, Michelle Schul, and Helen Ann Berling.

Ida was born on July 19, 1942 to the late James and Helen (Young) Stafford. Ida is also survived by 8 grand children, and 7 great grand children.

Ida Mary was a 1961 graduate of Fairfield High School and was owner and operator of Bud’s Bakery in Fostoria, Ohio for 30+ years, home of the famous “Smiley Face Cookies.” Ida also owned and operated a small farm as a hobby in Tiffin, Ohio for 20+ years. Ida was an avid arts and crafts lover, from canvas paintings, cooking and pottery.

Private services and burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 3050 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45015. Graveside service will be held on February 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., followed by an open house at 10778 Farmersville West Carrollton Road, Germantown, Ohio 45327. Donations can be made in her name to your local Hospice Care.