Elida Lucia Guinn, 79, of Findlay, died Thursday at her home. Born on Oct. 5, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Domingo R. and Leonora (Cortez) Chapa.

She married J. Errol Guinn in 1976 and he survives at home.

Survivors also include daughters Dory DeLaCruz, Teresa (Abel) Palacios, Marianne Baker and Pam (Bill) Human; brothers Rudolfo (Josie) Chapa and Orlando Chapa; and sisters Consuelo Chapa and Gloria (Bill) Caskey.

Visitation is scheduled for 2-6 p.m., Monday at Hufford Family Funeral Home, Findlay, and 10-11 a.m., Tuesday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Findlay. Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church, the Rev. Craig Stapley officiating. Burial will be private in Dunkirk Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice, Findlay. Online condolences may be made at www.huffordfh.com.