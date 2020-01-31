Thomas Lee Butzier, 69 of Fostoria, passed away January 22, 2020 at his home.

He was born January 2, 1951 in Fremont, Ohio, to Carl Leander and Marjorie June (Conrad) Butzier. He was raised in Kansas, Ohio, and was a 1969 graduate of Lakota High School. He worked at Atlas Crankshaft in Fostoria, Ohio, retiring after over 40 years. He worked as a co-owner of T & V Hauling in Fostoria for many years in addition to his career at Atlas. He was a member of the Kansas United Methodist Church.

Tom had many interests including studying family genealogy, collecting Fostoria Glass, mushroom hunting, woodworking, and getting together with extended family at reunions. His father died when Tom was nine and Tom assumed many family responsibilities at a very early age.

Tom is survived by sisters, Carol (David) Gannon of Tiffin, Linda Olmstead of Fostoria and Janis Butzier of Perrysburg, Ohio; nephews, Aaron (Jamie) Meade of Fremont, Steve (Michelle) Olmstead of Kansas, Kevin Olmstead and Justin Olmstead, both of Fostoria, and Ryan Olmstead of California; and several great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his nephew, Bruce H. Meade of Fremont, Ohio.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, Ohio, with Pastor Mark Self officiating.

Visitation will be at the funeral home Monday, February 3, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Tuesday.

Burial will be in Kansas Cemetery in Kansas, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas United Methodist Church in Kansas, Ohio, or to an organization of the donor’s choice.

