Ruth Ann Schiefer, 82, Tiro, Ohio, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on January 29, 2020 in Bucyrus.

She was born in Shelby to Lynn E. and Carrie E. (McClain) Bradley on July 11, 1937. On April 21, 1956 she married Corliss Schiefer, who preceded her in death on June 3, 2012.

Ruth graduated from Tiro High School in 1955 and was a lifelong Tiro area resident. She worked at the former Shelby Sales Book, Cornell’s IGA in Shelby and Greter’s Restaurant in Crestline, as well as teaching many piano students through the years. She was an active member of the Crouse Memorial Lutheran Church in Tiro and had served as organist for 70 years, playing since the age of 11. She served on the Crawford County Election Board, Red Cross bloodmobile and Women’s New Washington Quilters. Ruth was well known for her cookies, pies and jams, but she was best known to all by her radiant, heartfelt smile.

She was an avid lover of life who was willing to teach her grandchildren how to bake, sew, and can. She loved working in her colorful flower beds that graced her home and was always ready for a road trip with friends and family.

She was a devoted mother to David (Jackie) Schiefer of Fostoria; Jim (Cindy) Schiefer of Tiro; and Lori (Chacko) Jacob of India. She leaves fond memories to her grandchildren: Mandy (Mike) Malczyk, Joe (Kara) Schiefer, Lindsay (Matt) Petrlich, Katelyn (Frank) Kopinski, Jenny Scott, Jami (Mark) Geck, Chris (Emily Makanani) Bond and Asha and Anita Jacob; her great-grandchildren: Marie and Genevieve Kopinski, Gordon Petrlich, and Kailie, Oliver and Milo Bond.

She is also survived by sisters: Cathy (Bob) Hartwell of Ashland and Cindy Velic of Mansfield and many nieces and nephews; her sister-in-laws: Cassie (John) Poffenbaugh of Galion and Judy Everhart of Shelby.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by sisters Dorothy (Bradley) Baker and Betty (John) Spafford.

Friends may call on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Crouse Memorial Lutheran Church in Tiro. Pastor Don Neumann will officiate, with interment in Tiro Oakland Cemetery.

Memorial expressions may be made to: American Red Cross, 125 Fair St., Findlay, OH 45840, Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 and Crouse Memorial Lutheran Church, 402 Main St, Tiro, OH 44887.

