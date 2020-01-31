Helen J. Haney, 93 of Fostoria, Ohio, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.

She was born August 22, 1926 in Liberty County, OH, to Clarence and Dora (Winkle) Rader. She married Robert B. Haney July 19, 1946 in Fostoria, Ohio. Robert passed away in 2011.

Surviving are sons, Larry E. (Fran) Haney of St. Pete, FL, and Robert “Mike” (Julie) Haney of Fostoria; daughters, Alice (Haney) Bauman of Fostoria and Carla Smith (David Halsey) of Silver Lake, IND; siblings, Max Rader and Doris Barlekamp, both of Fostoria; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Donald, Raymond and John Rader; and sisters, Eileen Wooten and Mary Schroder.

Helen was a homemaker a member of the New Hope Christian Church, Wayne, and a 1944 graduate of Arcadia high school.

She enjoyed Bible study and prayer time, she loved to drive and spending time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids.

Funeral services will be Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, Ohio, with Reverend Ron Merritt officiating.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Knollcrest Cemetery in Arcadia, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the New Hope Christian Church, Wayne.

