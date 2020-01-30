Robert “Bob” F. Krause Jr., 66, passed away on Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Care Center, in Fostoria.

He was born on March 26, 1953, in Sandusky, to Robert F. and Shirley (Hummel) Krause Sr. He married his loving wife, Nancy Sloan, on March 2, 1974, in Sandusky, and she survives him.

He is also survived by a daughter, Michelle (Steven) Olmstead of Kansas; three grandchildren, Jacob, Jared and Kacie Olmstead; one brother, Tim Krause; and two sisters, Debbie Krause and Jackie Schmidt, all of Sandusky; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his best longtime friend, Terry Green, formerly of Sandusky.

Bob retired in 1996 from the Norfolk Southern Railway. In his leisure, he enjoyed fishing, working in the yard and taking care of his vehicles, which were always pristine. He was a music fan, ranking Lynyrd Skynyrd above all others, and second only to his family, especially his grandkids, who think of him as a big teddy bear with a wonderful sense of humor, always quick-witted. He was a caring, selfless man.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria.

Funeral services will begin at 5 p.m., immediately following visitation, with Pastor Jerry Copeland presiding.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in memory of Aubri Beaston.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.