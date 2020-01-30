Richard Dale Riggs Sr., 81, of Findlay, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020, at 8:46 in the morning at Bridge Hospice, Bowling Green, Ohio. He was born September 15th, 1938 in Clay County, Indiana, to Thomas A. Riggs and Florence J. (Johnson) Riggs.

He loved his family: his beloved wife, Bernadine Delores (Reinhart) Riggs, his brothers and his sisters, his children, his grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren.

On September 3rd, 2019, Richard and Bernie celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.

In his early life and marriage, Richard wore many hats. He owned his own rubbish route and sewer cleaning service for the people of Findlay and surrounding areas. He worked as a crane operator and was a vital team member at Hyway Concrete Pipe for 40 years.

Richard came to know the Lord in 1975. He was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church. He was known for going to McDonalds on any given afternoon for a decaf coffee with a pocket full of tracts to help folks understand the message of Jesus Christ, as he was an instrument of the Lord. He was a fisherman of men (actual fish were a second best).

Dominus vobiscum!

Did he ever love conversation and have information on everything! History, politics, religion, languages, jokes … he always had something to say.

Richard enjoyed hard work. He was always out tinkering in the house, yard, or garage, preparing for his fishing adventures, or working in his beautiful half-acre garden. He grew anything he could and was so very talented at it. He tended his fruit trees and bushes every summer he was able.

In the last 5 years, Richard was diagnosed with dementia. Through the struggle, he never lost his spirit for God, his energy, or enthusiasm. He continued to be the man who sang the loudest and proudest in church and everyday life.

He is a cornerstone of our family and all of our lives were en”rich”ed (pun intended) by him. He will forever be in our hearts. He will be in the sun that breaks through the clouds looking down on us, and wearing that dashing Riggs smile, handed down through the generations.

He is survived by his wife, Bernie; brother, John Riggs; his three sons: Rick D. Riggs Jr. (Cindy), Jeffrey A. Riggs (Lauri), and Douglas A. Riggs (Susan); one daughter, Susan M. Riggs (Patrick Brutovsky, fiancé); his grandchildren: Chelsea Riggs (Walter Lugo), Abbigail Johnstone (Nathaniel), Austin Riggs (Nikki), Britton Riggs (Rachel), Evan Riggs (Kat), Bryce Riggs, Brock Riggs, A.J. Mattia, Beth Mattia, and Gabrielle Calvert; and his great-grandchildren: Brooklyn Riggs, Evening Johnstone, Lachlan Johnstone, Elijah Johnstone, Ailee Johnstone, and Mason Riggs. We can certainly not forget his beloved dog, Maggie Mae.

He is reunited in heaven with his parents: Thomas and Florence Riggs; and his siblings: Patricia Harlan, Donald Riggs, Mary Brooker, Judith Dirling, and Rebecca Lewis.

The services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church, 7839 County Road 236, Findlay, Ohio 45840. Visitors can be received for two hours (1:00-3:00 p.m.) prior to the service, burial, and fellowship.

Memorial donations can be made to Trinity Baptist Church.

