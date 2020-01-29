Michael G. Bulkowski, 74 of Findlay, passed away at 11:11 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

He was born on November 9, 1945 to the late Alfred E. and Leah (Semler) Bulkowski. He married Grenda Roth on April 8, 1967 and she survives.

Also surviving are two children, Michelle Lyn (Fred) Gingrich of Ashland, OH, and Michael Aaron Bulkowski of Chicago, IL; six grandchildren, Abbey, Avery, Chloe, and Ethan Gingrich, and Willough and Eero Bulkowski; a sister, Karen Sue (Fred) Leonard of Alvada; brothers-in-law, Gary (Karen) Roth and Galen (Gloria) Roth; four nephews, Ryan (Staci) Leonard, Matt (Lori) Leonard, Todd (Joline) Roth and Scott (Erin) Roth; and a niece, Gina (William) Herron.

He was a 1963 graduate of Arcadia High School and served in the US Army from 1965-68 (SP5). He retired from General Dynamics Army Tank Plant in

Lima in 2004. He was a fan of all sports, from The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians to coaching both midget football and little league teams at Arcadia. Mike was a member of the VFW, AMVETS, and American Legion, all Fostoria Chapters.

He enjoyed tinkering in the shop, camping, and anything outdoors. He most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren and vacationing in the

Gulf with his wife. Mike was able to fulfill a lifelong dream by traveling to Poland to meet relatives in the summer of 2019 with his sister, brother-in-law and wife.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Erma Metzger officiating. Burial will follow in Arcadia Cemetery, where the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad will present full military rites.

Visitation will take place from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 and for one hour from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials can be directed to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Arcadia United Methodist Church, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

